Israeli officials state that the imminent agreement between the United States and Iran is a bad deal because it "relieves the pressure too soon and removes the military threat that, until now, remained on the table," Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

According to these sources, the clauses linking developments in Iran to Lebanon are deeply problematic, as "they run counter not only to what Israel wants, but also to what Lebanon itself desires."

The officials added that a proposal by US President Donald Trump to discuss restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program within a regional framework - namely, led by the Gulf states - has sparked profound concern in Jerusalem.

This anxiety stems from the fact that such a framework would fail to adequately restrict the missiles directly threatening Israel.