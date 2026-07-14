Rabbi David Fendel, Rosh Yeshivat Hesder Sderot, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about Sderot, Yeshivat Hesder Sderot, and the city's revival following October 7.

Rabbi Fendel said, “The Palestinians thought they would turn this place into a ghost town, and they almost did. We're not going to let them. We're turning it into a capital of Torah and Zionism. They tried to destroy us. They can't keep up with the pace of all the incredible building that's taking place here."

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“They tried to break our spirit," he continued. “They didn't realize that it is invincible, unbreakable. Thousands - many hundreds - of guys are learning, living here, and becoming part of the municipality. When I enter the municipality building, the mayor used to learn and work in the Yeshiva, the deputy mayor is a graduate, and so is the head of economic development. It's a Yeshiva alumni reunion of everything that's happening. When I walk into the Department of Education, the teachers and principals - one after another - are all graduates. It's a beautiful sight to see how a community yeshiva can make such an incredible impact."

"On October 7," Rabbi Fendel added, “Our guys became the guardians of the city. Residents said that when they looked out their windows through a crack and saw white shirts, kippot srugot (crocheted kippot), tzitzit flying, real ammunition, and guys running, they felt protected. Gone are the days when yeshiva students did not know how to defend themselves. As a major hesder yeshiva, we've proven that we can truly be the guardians of the city."

“But it's not only that. After we were all evacuated, we came back very quickly. We were among the first because we felt it was our responsibility. If the Osem factory could return, then we should also be there, because we are also an important factory - one that produces Torah giants, leaders, teachers, high-tech professionals, and politicians. That's what a neighborhood yeshiva, a midrasha, and a yeshiva high school - the major educational institutions of Religious Zionism - are all about," he said proudly.

“Hundreds of our students are on the front lines all over the country. One day, someone returns from Gaza and describes the unbelievable, horrific scenes taking place there, while others are serving in Syria.

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“Just this Shabbat, I received a report about how Syria is truly becoming Israeli territory and how the residents want us to stay. Our soldiers talk about Lebanon, and others share their experiences as pilots.

“We even had a pilot who got married on the night of the Iranian attack and couldn't understand why his friends weren't coming to his wedding. When he found out what was happening, he said, ‘After the chuppah, I'm leaving.’ That's the type of mesirut nefesh - true dedication - that these hundreds of soldiers have shown." (He went the morning after his chupa).

“Unfortunately, we buried some of our alumni - six majors, six giants, six heroes, six people who each represented an entire world. Unfortunately, others were wounded. But when you see that these guys gave hundreds of days of service, you know that we are part of something much bigger. We are proud of them. Even though the Beit Midrash was emptier, it will be filled again on an even higher level."

“It's frightening how much we're expanding. We're building a gigantic Beit Midrash. We're building a new dining hall, a new college for women, a new high school, and dormitories. We're completely involved in building because we believe that's our responsibility.

“And we have to thank all those generous people who have supported us. It's unbelievable. Without them, we couldn't have done anything close to what we're doing. We thank you for all your generous donations. Every donation makes a tremendous difference. Smaller, larger donations - everything adds up. We can't do this alone. We would love to take the mitzvah upon ourselves, but we need you. We need your help, and we thank you profusely for your generosity and friendship. It helps us tremendously. It is what makes this place - what makes Sderot - a capital of Religious Zionism."

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Rabbi Fendel explained, “I have been in Sderot for 30 years, and we hope to remain here for many, many years to come because there are many challenges. The yeshiva is expanding and even moving into different areas, opening new branches and helping to establish new ones - new challenges.

“But in Sderot itself, there is a demographic challenge. Our students are beginning to enter the city and build beautiful Torah homes. The enrollment for first grade in Sderot is something incredible. There are tens of first graders, and many not affiliated families are choosing Religious Zionism after October 7 because they realize that perhaps they need to learn more about why they are here, who our common enemy is, and what our shared challenges are.

“That is a major challenge - to fill these schools with dedicated teachers and raise a new generation of heroes: courageous, proud Israeli Zionists."

Rabbi Fendel concluded by saying, “We are currently too busy to be excited, but sometimes when we look around and see the hundreds of guys learning, and then you begin learning with them, they say, ‘Wow, we're part of something awesome, part of something great.’ And we realize that this is something special that we have to live up to."

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