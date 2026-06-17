The IDF on Saturday struck in the southern Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorist Muhammad Sa’id Ahmad Nimrouti, a Hamas platoon commander who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre and held numerous hostages captive in Hamas tunnels.

In an additional strike in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Mu’awiya Suleiman Saqr Ayadi, a platoon commander in the Central Camps Brigade of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Ayadi infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri during the October 7th massacre.

"Throughout the war, and particularly in recent weeks, the terrorists have launched terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians," the IDF explained. "Ayadi was also involved in planting explosive devices. Both terrorists posed an immediate threat to IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and were eliminated in precise strikes."

"Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."