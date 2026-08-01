In a Friday night operation directed by the ISA, the IDF struck in several areas across the Gaza Strip, destroying five Hamas weapons storage facilities, where Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, anti-tank launchers, ammunition, and additional military equipment were stored.

One of the storage facilities, located adjacent to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, was used as a hideout by Hamas terrorists, where they stored weapons.

"This is another example of Hamas' systematic use of and embedding within civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, to plan and carry out terrorist activities," the IDF noted.

The weapons were intended to be used by the Hamas terrorist organization to execute terror attacks against IDF troops operating in the Yellow Line area and against Israeli civilians, and were destroyed in order to remove the threat.

The IDF emphasized, "Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the issuing of advance warnings, the use of precise munitions, and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat."