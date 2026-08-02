Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international bestselling novel “Indecent Proposal," today a classic for literature and film. His “Days of the Bitter End" is cited as the greatest work about the 1960s, comparable to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. His latest book, “Writings," offers a collection of his varied and widely popular columns. From John W. Cass

We know, of course, that the United States demanded unconditional surrender from Japan. There was no “negotiating" with this defeated enemy.

Silly me, I thought the same applied with Hamas. I thought Israel would be allowed to finish them off.

Now, it turns out, this was not the case. This defeated enemy gets to dictate terms. That is so under the “peace plan" imagined by the White House.

More than that, the Palestinian Arabs get to celebrate for themselves a brand new country.

Where?

Inside Gaza, and in other places where Israel used to be sovereign. Israel. then, is to be chopped up to facilitate a nation within a nation.

Some may recall how it was when Arafat and his PLO were “invited" to share parts of Lebanon, and then proceeded to ransack the country.

Beirut still has not fully recovered.

Back to the present, Hamas must swear to disarm. Yes? No. First, Israel must pack up and vacate the premises.

Got that?

Israel, the nation that beat Hamas to a pulp, in response to the slaughter of Oct. 7, 2023, gets to play the part of the loser.

Hamas is to decide if Israel complies or not…under this glorious new peace plan, a recipe for disaster, from start to finish.

Recall, of course, that so far as Oct. 7, Hamas swore that they would do it again and again, and as to the torturing of the hostages, Israel is to consider them a partner?

By the way, what happens to the PA’s pay to slay program? Under this new accord, do Palestinian Arabs still get paid for murdering Israelis?

As for me, I cannot recall any peace plan so wrong, so one-sided in favor of the Arabs, so detrimental against the Jewish State.

Every part of this favors the Arabs.

The Jews, the Israelis, get to stand back and watch as their country is being dismantled.

My answer is an absolute NO to this so-called peace process, where the terms fall directly upon Israel to make concessions.

Another peace plan, but still the same old story.

What happened to unconditional surrender? This is what I had expected.

We win. You lose. From a distance, this is what I saw. We won. They lost.

Was I wrong?