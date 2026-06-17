תקיפת הקטין ביו"ש ארגון חוננו

A 12-year-old filed a complaint with the police against left-wing activist Arik Asherman, alleging he attacked him during an event that took place about a week ago in grazing lands in eastern Binyamin.

Following the complaint, attorney Haim Bleicher from the Honenu organization sent an urgent letter to the police, demanding that Asherman be removed from the area and that charges be brought against him. Tom Nisani, the organization's specialist, assisted with the case.

According to the complaint, during the confrontation Asherman attempted to take a rope that was tied to a donkey. In footage released from the event, Asherman is seen holding on to the minor and trying to make him release the rope, and in the background the child is heard shouting, "Why are you pinching me? You're stealing my donkey."

In his letter to the police, Bleicher wrote that this is a serious incident requiring immediate action by the enforcement authorities. He further wrote that, according to his claim, this is not an isolated case and that Asherman had been involved in additional incidents with residents and minors.

Bleicher said, "This is a serious incident of assaulting a minor. The video footage from the field clearly shows how Asherman pressed himself to the child, caused him pain and applied physical force against him in violation of the law. This is not the first time Asherman has been involved in such incidents against residents and minors in the area. We approached the police in an urgent letter following the minor's complaint, and we expect the Israel Police to act decisively in order to remove the suspect from the place immediately and to hold him accountable by filing an indictment as soon as possible."