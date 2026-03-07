A Jewish shepherd was assaulted on Saturday afternoon in the Susya area in the southern Mount Hebron region after being attacked by a group of around ten Arab assailants.

According to reports, the shepherd was working in the area when the group approached him and began beating him with clubs, leaving him injured.

During the attack, the shepherd managed to call the owner of the farm as well as a nearby IDF force for assistance. Soldiers arrived at the scene and moved to stop the assault and disperse the attackers.

During the incident, troops opened fire in what they described as self-defense. Two of the attackers were struck by gunfire. The circumstances of the incident are now under investigation by the IDF and the Israel Police.

The injured shepherd was taken to Soroka Medical Center for treatment, suffering bruises and other injuries from the beating.