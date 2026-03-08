רסיס עם כיתובי הנצחה נפל בבנימין דוברות המועצה האזורית בנימין

During one of the latest missile barrages amid Operation Roaring Lion, a large piece of debris from an Iranian missile reportedly landed close to a boy who was herding sheep at a farm in the area of the Binyamin Regional Council.

According to reports from the scene, fragments of the missile were scattered across the countryside. Some of the pieces bore inscriptions in Farsi, including references to individuals described as martyrs associated with the Iranian regime, along with a verse from the Quran.

The boy had been grazing sheep with his brothers when the air-raid sirens sounded. Recalling the moment, he said that while they were in the pasture, he suddenly noticed a piece of a missile falling from the sky.

“There were sirens while I was out in the pasture, and suddenly I saw a missile fragment falling," he said. “I told my brothers that a piece was coming down, and then we heard the loud sound when it hit the ground."

Following the incident, the head of the council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, arrived at the farm to support the residents and examine the damage.

Speaking at the site, Ganz said a large fragment had fallen close to one of the farmers while he was tending his flock. Pointing to the inscriptions on the debris, he noted that the missile carried the names of individuals described as martyrs.

He added that such messages would not deter Israel, stating that the Israeli public remains resilient and determined to prevail.

Gantz also called for improved protection for farms and grazing areas. He said additional shelters should be installed in agricultural zones, arguing that the security threat facing communities in Judea and Samaria is no different from that in other parts of Israel. Farmers working in open areas, he said, help protect the land and therefore require adequate protection.

Since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, authorities say hundreds of missile fragments and interceptor debris have been discovered across Judea and Samaria.

Officials from the Israel Police and the Binyamin Regional Council have repeatedly warned the public not to approach, touch, or collect any missile debris. Anyone who spots a suspicious object is advised to leave the area immediately and contact the police so bomb disposal teams can safely handle the materials.