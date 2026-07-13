A shepherd from the Givat Ma'aleh Tidhar homestead in the Gush Etzion region rescued a rare protected bird of prey after discovering it exhausted and unable to move while grazing his flock on Monday.

Shlomo Yered spotted the bird perched near a rocky cliff and photographed it before sharing the image with a birdwatching group in Judea and Samaria. The bird was later identified as a rare species of buzzard that migrates through Israel. Wildlife enthusiasts believed it was injured or ill, leaving it too weak to even walk.

He carried the bird to a safer location, gave it water, and contacted an inspector from the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. The inspector arrived at the scene, collected the bird, and transferred it for veterinary treatment with the hope of returning it to the wild after it recovers.

Residents of the homstead said local shepherds have assisted wildlife on previous occasions, noting that another shepherd rescued a stork with a broken leg several months ago before alerting the relevant authorities.

Residents also used the incident to criticize what they described as ongoing Arab attacks on wildlife and livestock in Judea and Samaria. "While the enemy hunts wildlife in Judea and Samaria and poisons sheep flocks, we protect the Land of Israel's nature. Once again it was proven how shepherds are our eyes on the ground. Not only do they restore security and prevent takeover and hostile activity, but they also safeguard wildlife and nature as a whole."