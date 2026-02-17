תיעוד: ערבים רעולי פנים תקפו רועה צאן בגוש עציון צילום: באדיבות המצלם

A shepherd from the Israeli homestead of Mikneh Avraham, near the community of Ma'ale Amos in Gush Etzion, was assaulted Tuesday afternoon while grazing his flock on nearby hills.

According to reports, a group of Arab rioters from the village of Rashida confronted the shepherd. Some threw stones, while others attacked him and a second individual who rushed to help, striking them with clubs. Additional Israelis arrived shortly afterward and succeeded in forcing the attackers to retreat. The assailants fled the area before IDF troops reached the scene.

The shepherd sustained an injury to his hand and was given first aid on site. He was later taken to hospital by an MDA team with a suspected fracture.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks reported in recent months in eastern Gush Etzion, where shepherds working in open grazing areas and farm outposts have repeatedly been targeted. In several previous cases, suspects were detained but released after a short period.