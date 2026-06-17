The United States Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, surprised Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu last night (Tuesday) during the minister's speech at the opening of the International Conference on Israeli Heritage in Judea and Samaria, held at Herodion Park.

After referring to the historical importance of the Land of Israel and the connection between the Jewish people and their land, Huckabee paused his speech and offered personal remarks to Minister Eliyahu, the conference host.

"The minister probably didn't tell you this," Huckabee said with a smile, "but the man who does an incredible job for the people of Israel in preserving heritage sites is today also preserving his own. Today marks 24 years since his marriage."

Huckabee called on those present to congratulate the minister and immediately added a remark that drew smiles in the hall: "I think we should give him some recognition for 24 years of marriage and seven children. But most of the credit for the seven children should be given to his wife more than to him."

Later in his speech the ambassador praised the work of the Heritage Ministry and the efforts to preserve historical sites across the country. He said he first visited Israel in 1973 and that even after more than a hundred visits he continues to discover new places and sites in the country.

Huckabee emphasized the deep connection between Jewish history and Western culture and the United States. "It is your heritage, without a doubt," the ambassador told the Jewish attendees. "It is also the heritage of the United States. Without Israel, without the Jewish foundation, there would not be an America. We owe our very existence to what happened in this land," he added.