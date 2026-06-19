David Milstein, Senior Advisor to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at the US Embassy in Jerusalem, has announced his engagement to Miriam Feiglin.

Milstein joined Ambassador Huckabee's team after the ambassador assumed his post in 2025 and has since become one of Huckabee's closest advisers, assisting with policy recommendations, political outreach, messaging, and the embassy's engagement on US-Israel issues.

Although he does not hold a Senate-confirmed diplomatic position, Milstein has been described in multiple reports as an influential adviser within Ambassador Huckabee's team, playing a prominent role in internal policy discussions and communications concerning Israel and the war in Gaza.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News extends its congratulations to David Milstein and Miriam Feiglin on their engagement and wishes them a heartfelt mazal tov.