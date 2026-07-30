An editorial published Thursday in the Shas-affiliated newspaper Derech launched a sharp attack on newly emerging right-wing parties ahead of the upcoming elections, accusing them of making opposition to the haredi public a central pillar of their political campaigns.

The editorial criticizes new political initiatives led by figures including Hili Tropper, Yoaz Hendel, Gilad Erdan, Yuli Edelstein, and Ayelet Shaked. It claims the parties are seeking to shift toward the political center by distancing themselves from the religious and haredi bloc in an effort to establish "a Zionist government without haredim," while portraying leftwing figure Yair Golan as an acceptable coalition partner.

The newspaper also targets other opposition leaders. It argues that Gadi Eisenkot's political momentum stems not from policy or leadership but from what it describes as a desire to satisfy voters seeking confrontation with the opposing political camp. Naftali Bennett is accused of turning his political platform into "a horrifying incitement campaign against Torah students," while Avigdor Liberman and Yair Golan himself are criticized for what the paper calls continued hostile rhetoric toward the haredi and religious communities.

"Hatred toward the haredi public has become the most sought-after political commodity on the market," the paper declared. It further claims that politicians who publicly call for national unity are, in practice, united only around the idea of "unity without haredim," and urges the haredi public to remain steadfast in its faith and confidence amid the current political climate.