An illegal Arab infiltrator from Khan Yunis, Gaza, was arrested in Tamra during an operation by Northern District police and Border Police fighters to locate illegal infiltrators and handle related offenses.

The incident occurred earlier this week when the forces were operating in the city and identified a suspicious vehicle. During an inspection of the vehicle, the forces noticed a suspect who escaped by foot and fled towards an open area.

Police and Border Police officers ran after the suspect and found him hiding in bushes near residential buildings. The suspect was arrested and transferred for questioning at the police station.

Authorities noted that the suspect is a resident of Khan Yunis who crossed into Israel illegally. The Haifa Magistrate’s Court extended the suspect's detention to allow for further investigation.

Following the investigation, an indictment was filed against him along with a request to extend the suspect's detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings against him.

In a statement following the arrest, Israel Police emphasized that they "will continue operations against illegal infiltrators and anyone assisting in their entry, transport, or lodging," and stressed that those involved in such actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.