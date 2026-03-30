Jerusalem Envelope Border Police officers foiled an attempt to traffic nine illegal infiltrators on Monday through the Ring Road Checkpoint east of Jerusalem.

The security forces, operating in accordance with intelligence from the Border Police Investigations and Intelligence Office, stopped a commercial vehicle that was branded as a vehicle of a well-known retail food company, despite the driver not working for the company.

While thoroughly inspecting the vehicle, the officers found a double panel installed in the roof specifically for trafficking. Behind the panel, forces located nine undocumented individuals who had been hiding in cramped conditions in an attempt to infiltrate Israeli territory.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from eastern Jerusalem, was arrested and taken for questioning at the Jerusalem Envelope Border Police Investigations and Intelligence Office.

The Border Police commented on the successful catch: "The Border Police will continue to act with determination and with diverse means to foil illegal infiltration attempts and to maintain the security of the country's citizens."