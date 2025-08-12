מעצר השב"חים בנצרת דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Northern Border Police and the Northern District Police conducted a targeted operation on Tuesday in the city of Nazareth to enforce against illegal infiltration crimes.

At one building in the city, the forces found 28 illegal infiltrators along with a commercial quantity of goods, the ownership of which is unknown.

Later in the operation, the forces found another hideout where 11 illegal infiltrators were hiding, and a third apartment where three others were hiding. In total, 42 residents of Gaza who entered Israel illegally were found in three different apartments in the city.

All detainees and the seized goods were taken for investigation at the Nazareth police station.