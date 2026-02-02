A suspicious vehicle was spotted on Monday afternoon near Ginot Sakharov at the entrance to Jerusalem.

Jerusalem District police officers were dispatched to the scene and arrested the driver, a 49-year-old Palestinian Authority Arab who did not possess a valid entry permit.

During a search of the vehicle, suspicions arose regarding forged identification markings. Police sappers examining the car discovered several knives and a piece of military clothing.

The suspect was taken into custody and transferred for interrogation by the Jerusalem District's central investigative unit. Entry to the city was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions until the search was completed.

Israel Police stated: "Jerusalem District officers will continue to act swiftly in response to any report or suspicion, with the goal of neutralizing threats and ensuring the safety and security of the city’s residents."