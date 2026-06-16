Member of Knesset Waleed Taha (Ra'am) has categorically ruled out any post-election political cooperation with the Likud party, even if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu splits from his right-wing coalition partners.

In an interview with Kul al-Arab, Taha claimed that Hadash party secretary Amjad Shbita "blocked Ra'am from joining a unified Arab list."

"Instead of claiming that Ra'am is coordinating its moves with Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman, Hadash could have simply declared that it has no intention of joining forces with them," he stated.

Addressing the hurdles in forming a joint ticket for all Arab parties, Taha argued that "the goal is not to establish a joint list for its own sake, but rather to serve Arab society through a joint list, if one can be assembled. In any case, the Arab public must turn out and vote, whether there is a single joint list or two separate Arab tickets."

Taha noted that MK Ahmed Tibi (Ta'al) supported a pluralistic joint list and did not place any obstacles in the way of its formation.