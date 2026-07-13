MK Iman Khatib Yassin of the United Arab List (Ra’am) rejected interpretations of party chairman Mansour Abbas’s remarks suggesting that, after the elections, Ra’am could receive offers to join either a left-wing or right-wing coalition.

In an interview with the Al-Jarmaq news website, Khatib Yassin said she was certain that the statements attributed to Abbas were not made by him, and stressed that Ra’am has no intention of joining a right-wing coalition. She claimed that the right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben Gvir, and Bezalel Smotrich is responsible for the hardships and crises that have affected Arab society in recent years.

Yassin added that Israel no longer has a political left, particularly following the October 7 attack, and argued that all political parties are effectively positioned on the right.

She said that Ra’am’s choice has always been, and will continue to be, between the bad and the worse. The party’s goal, she said, is to protect the lives of Arab citizens and ensure they can live with dignity by influencing decision-makers and securing achievements through any available avenue.

Addressing Ra’am’s red lines, Yassin said: “Our national and religious principles are what guide us. They are the red line in every matter."