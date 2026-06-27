Thousands of supporters gathered in the Negev city of Rahat for the launch of the United Arab List campaign under the slogan, “The Negev is on the way to greater influence."

The event was attended by UAL chairman MK Mansour Abbas, along with MKs Walid Taha, Walid al-Hawashla, and Yasser Hajirat. Also present were Islamic Movement leader Sheikh Safwat Frij, Rahat Mayor Hajj Talal al-Qarainawi, and the chairman of the Islamic Movement in Rahat, Dr. Nua’f al-Touri.

During the gathering, speakers said the upcoming elections represent a significant opportunity to end what they described as the “demolitions and racist persecution carried out by the Netanyahu-Ben Gvir government" against residents of the Negev.

UAL lawmakers urged Negev residents to once again support the party, saying it has consistently ensured the region’s representation in the Knesset. They said the party’s goal is to replace the current government with a “government of change" that would prioritize halting demolitions, recognizing unrecognized Bedouin villages, approving a comprehensive development plan for Negev communities, and combating violence and crime.

The lawmakers expressed confidence that support from Negev residents would serve as a key foundation for political change, arguing that recent polls show no alternative coalition can be formed without UAL’s participation.