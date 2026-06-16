A South Carolina resident faces federal prosecution after being accused of targeting a Jewish community complex in Charlotte with intimidating and offensive material earlier this year.

Local media reported that law enforcement officials apprehended the 24-year-old suspect this past Thursday. His arrest is directly linked to the vandalism of a prominent Jewish community center.

According to an official statement released by Russ Ferguson, the US Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, the suspect is accused of deliberately defacing the property by affixing “threatening, antisemitic flyers." Following his arrest, the suspect made his initial federal hate crime court appearance on Friday, June 12.

Investigators allege that the 24-year-old traveled to Charlotte on January 19 with the explicit intent to vandalize the Jewish Community Center at Shalom Park, an expansive campus that houses a school, a memorial, and several administrative buildings.

According to authorities, the flyers left by the suspect on the property prominently featured highly offensive imagery, including a hangman's noose, a swastika, and a Nazi "death's head" symbol. Security footage from the premises captured the perpetrator applying spray adhesive to a door to secure one of the hateful messages.

While investigators did not immediately disclose the exact methods used to track down the suspect, court documents indicate that he continued to share antisemitic rhetoric and imagery across various social media platforms in the months following the January incident.

The US Attorney’s office published a photograph of one such digital post, showing a paper flyer bearing a swastika and a noose that mirrored the physical evidence recovered from Shalom Park.

The suspect remains in federal custody on the hate crime charge and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Reassuring local residents following the arrest, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Estella Patterson strongly condemned the targeted vandalism.

“Acts that target or threaten our houses of worship and cultural institutions have no place in Charlotte. We will not tolerate intimidation of any kind, and we will continue to stand with law enforcement partners to ensure the safety and security of our community," Patterson said.