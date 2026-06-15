MK Tzvi Sukkot, Chair of the Knesset Education, Culture, and Sports Committee, sent a sharply worded letter on Monday to Moshe (Shino) Zuares, Chairman of the Israel Football Association (IFA). The letter follows reports regarding a FIFA initiative to hold a friendly match between the Israeli and Palestinian Arab teams.

In his official appeal, MK Sukkot emphasized that the event cannot be viewed as purely athletic, arguing it carries distinct diplomatic weight and could inadvertently legitimize and politically recognize an entity framed as a "Palestinian state."

"The State of Israel does not recognize the existence of a Palestinian state, and consequently, there is no place to grant athletic or public legitimacy to a body that purports to represent a nonexistent sovereign entity," Sukkot wrote.

He further stated that sports do not operate in a vacuum isolated from the country’s national and diplomatic realities, and approving such a match would directly undermine Israel’s official sovereign stance. Sukkot noted in his letter that if these reports are accurate, the initiative amounts to "clear political recognition disguised as a sporting event", a move he stated runs counter to the public interest and core national values.

Based on these arguments, the lawmaker explicitly demanded that the IFA leadership announce the immediate cancellation of the planned match, urging them to exercise the responsibility expected of an official national sports body representing the state.

"Particularly at a time when the State of Israel is confronting adversaries who seek to challenge our very existence, we must not grant recognition or legitimacy - even on a soccer field - to narratives that actively undermine our right to the land. The Football Association must represent Israel's national interest and halt this move immediately," Sukkot concluded.