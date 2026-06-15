A senior US official said this afternoon (Monday) that an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon is not a prerequisite for a potential agreement with Iran, emphasizing that in the event of an attack by Hezbollah, Israel has the full right to self-defense.

Another senior official told the Reuters news agency that President Trump, Trump, his Vice President J.D. Vance, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed the memorandum of understanding between the countries.

The official further stated that the details of the agreement would be published within 24 to 48 hours and would include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of the American blockade on it.

The US is warning Iran that if they do not reach a deal on the nuclear program quickly, "President Trump has many tools in his toolbox that he can use."

Currently, the US is not reducing forces in the Middle East until an agreement is reached on the nuclear program: "If there is progress in implementing the agreement, we can begin to do so."

"We will know in the next two to three weeks whether our understandings with Iran can become an agreement," the senior official said.

US President Donald Trump was asked if the memorandum of understanding with Iran includes sanctions relief, and replied that it would depend on the regime's conduct.

"It's really a behavioral thing. If they do what they're supposed to do, that starts taking effect," he stated.

Asked when the details of the MOU with Iran would be released, Trump said he hopes it will be soon. "I want it to be released because it's a very powerful document. It's not like the Obama document, which was just a terrible document... So, probably pretty soon. I would say sometime after Friday."

Trump also stated: "We do want to see if we could straighten out the Lebanon thing. It just seems to never end. It should not be tough. We have to have a little talk with Hezbollah."