The Pentagon is considering reducing the size of the United States' military presence in Kuwait, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

According to U.S. officials cited by the newspaper, discussions about reducing American troop levels in the Gulf kingdom began even before the outbreak of the war with Iran.

Following terrorist attacks and strikes targeting U.S. military bases in Kuwait, a significant portion of the American military presence was evacuated in an effort to reduce the risk to U.S. personnel. Kuwaiti officials are now increasingly concerned that the temporary drawdown could become permanent.

Since the First Gulf War, Kuwait has served as one of the U.S. military's largest logistical hubs worldwide. American officials emphasized that the strategic relationship between the two countries remains strong, with no indication that Kuwait intends to abandon its alliance with Washington. At the same time, the extensive American military presence has made the country a primary target during the current round of fighting.

During the war, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles toward Kuwaiti territory, focusing on energy infrastructure, desalination facilities, Kuwait International Airport, and Gulf port facilities, while also disrupting oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Although U.S. air defense systems intercepted the majority of the incoming missiles and drones, American military installations sustained significant damage, including a deadly incident in March in which six U.S. service members were killed.