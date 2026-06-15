Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear to United States President Donald Trump that Israel does not intend to withdraw from its current positions in Lebanon, and does not consider itself bound by the Lebanese clause in the emerging agreement with Iran.

Ynet reported that Netanyahu told Trump in their conversation last night that the IDF will continue to fight Hezbollah, including eliminating terrorist infrastructure and responding to any attack directed against Israel.

The understanding in the security cabinet is that Israel stands by its security interests in Lebanon, and the prime minister received full backing for his position during the most recent cabinet meeting.

At the meeting it was clarified that Israel will not agree to commit to the Lebanese clause in the agreement with Iran, thereby rejecting any limitation on its military freedom of action.

IDF sources noted that the war in Lebanon will continue according to strategic security objectives, including preventing the construction of new terrorist infrastructure and strengthening the defense of communities in northern Israel.