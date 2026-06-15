United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday night expressed strong support for the newly brokered accord between Washington and Tehran, characterizing it as a pivotal advancement toward halting active hostilities and securing a lasting diplomatic resolution.

The UN leader extended direct commendations to both sides for choosing the path of diplomacy to dismantle the ongoing crisis.

"I warmly congratulate the US and Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations," Guterres said.

He emphasized that the layout of the memorandum establishes an essential foundation for long-term regional stability.

"This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict," he added.

Additionally, the UN chief voiced his gratitude toward the neighboring Middle Eastern and regional governments that served as vital back-channel intermediaries to shepherd the delicate discussions, specifically praising the diplomatic interventions of Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

US President Donald Trump earlier officially announced the deal in a post on Truth Social.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

He later posted another message about the deal, writing, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"