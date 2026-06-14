The Israel Dog Unit, a volunteer organization specializing in working dogs, fulfilled the dream of a child with special needs on Thursday in the Samaria region, at the request of the Kedumim Police Station.

The unit’s dog handlers held an emotional demonstration at the Kedumim police station, together with police officers, volunteers from United Hatzalah, and firefighters from the Israel Fire and Rescue Services.

The event featured working dogs and drones, providing the child with a memorable experience alongside the emergency and security personnel.

“The Israel Dog Unit is happy to bring joy to children with special needs both during routine times and emergencies," the orgaization stated. “We see it as a great privilege to bring a little light to these wonderful children. We thank the Israel Police for this opportunity."