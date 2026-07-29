Israel Police and Border Police forces uncovered multiple weapons caches during operations in Kafr Qassem and Kafr Qara this week, seizing an alleged stolen IDF anti-tank missile, assault rifles, handguns, explosives and ammunition while arresting five suspects.

The raids were carried out as part of an ongoing campaign against violent crime and illegal weapons in the Arab sector. Police said the objective is to confiscate firearms before they can be used in criminal activity or deadly feuds.

In Kafr Qara, police located a Matador anti-tank missile believed to have been stolen from the IDF, along with a Glock-style pistol hidden near a residence. Two local residents were arrested for questioning.

In a separate operation in Kafr Qassem, officers searched four locations and seized an M-16 rifle, a 9 mm pistol, two flare guns, a fragmentation grenade, weapon sights and large quantities of ammunition. Three members of the same family were arrested for questioning.

All of the seized weapons were transferred to Israel Police forensic laboratories for examination.