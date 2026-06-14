הרב אנגלרד מברך בחופה באדיבות המצלם

An especially emotional moment was recorded last week at Maor Asraf's wedding, when among those blessing under the chuppah stood Rabbi Menachem Mendel Englard, who lost his two sons, Moshe and Yehoshua, of blessed memory, in the Meron disaster.

Behind the moment was a personal story that began several years earlier. According to Yakir Asraf, the groom's close friend, he and Maor visited the Englard family during the shiva to console them after the disaster.

"We felt that this disaster was ours," Asraf said. "Without being deeply familiar with the Haredi community, we went to the Hasidic neighborhood to console the family for the heavy loss."

He said the two were warmly received in the house of mourning and sat close to Rabbi Englard. "I am very happy to see you here, you strengthen me," he told them then. "Know that just as you came to console me, I will want to be at your joyous events. Don't forget to invite me."

The two left the meeting moved and promised themselves to invite the rabbi to their celebrations in the future. This week, when Maor stood under the chuppah, the promise was fulfilled.

Rabbi Englard and his wife came to the wedding, participated in the celebration and the rabbi even said a blessing under the chuppah. During the event, Asraf told the story to the guests and many of them later approached the rabbi and shook his hand with emotion.

"Here the moment has arrived," Asraf wrote. "Maor stands under the chuppah and beside him Rabbi and Rebbetzin Englard, blessing him, rejoicing in his joy and dancing around him."

He concluded his remarks with the words the rabbi told him at that condolence meeting: "Who is like Your people, Israel".