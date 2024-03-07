Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, who previously served as Minister of National Security, spoke on Arutz Sheva on the conclusions of the commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster.

"It was a terrible event and, as public leaders, we all must do some soul-searching about how to improve, repair and make sure that such disasters do not happen in the future. I haven't studied the report in depth yet, but the focus on the police was correct," Erdan said in an interview with Arutz Sheva – Israel National News.

He explains, "During my time as Minister of National Security, I conducted situation assessments in preparation for the Meron celebrations and on the actual day we saw the congestion. I asked the police difficult questions, but they never told me, as a minister, that they can't take responsibility for this event, despite the fact that they have the authority to close a road or a mountain. The minister does not have the authority to order the police to close an event or not hold it. These are decisions made by the commander on the ground."

When asked how he explains the failure, Erdan replied, "It’s possible that the police was worried about the reaction of the political echelon. But when it comes to dealing with human lives, everyone has to be extra cautious when making decisions. I'm sure everyone is doing some soul-searching and drawing conclusions."

"I'm not in politics and I don't intend pointing fingers at those who are responsible. Everyone, as a public representative and public leader, must strive to improve himself and the system," he stressed, refraining from commenting on the Likud's response to the report of the inquiry commission, which was widely criticized.