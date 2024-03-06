Three years following the incident, the committee of inquiry into the Meron disaster has published its findings.

The committee has listed several individuals as being personally responsible for the incident, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabbtai.

The committee has also suggested penalties for several of those deemed responsible, although some of them are recommended to be delayed due to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Meron disaster occured on Lag B'Omer in 2021, at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. 45 people died a crowd crush incident, and more than 100 were wounded.