The Lag B'Omer celebration in Meron will begin Thursday evening, approximately an hour after sunset, with the traditional lighting of the bonfire atop the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai by the Rebbe of Boyan. The schedule, released today by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, outlines a restructured format aimed at ensuring safety for all participants.

This year, 23 lighting ceremonies will take place over the course of a 24 hour period and across three main locations: the expanded celebration area, the Bnei Akiva area, and the village of Meron.

The new arrangement is part of a comprehensive safety system developed following the 2021 disaster.

"This is a necessary lesson learned," stated Jerusalem and Heritage Minister Meir Porush, who is overseeing the event. "Dispersing the crowds by time and location will allow the thousands attending to celebrate in safety."

Among those scheduled to light torches are Kabbalist Rabbi Beniyahu Shmueli, Chief Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar, the Rebbe of Lelov, and the Rebbe of Karlin-Stolin.

Authorities are implementing a 'five-hour' visitation guideline to prevent prolonged stays and ensure a smooth flow of participants. "Each person will be there for a set period of time and then leave to make space for others," emphasized Northern District Police Commander, Superintendent Danny Tzadok.”

Significant upgrades to site infrastructure have been made, including widened access paths, advanced crowd monitoring systems, and newly designated lighting zones. The event will be held on a Thursday night and Friday—as it did in the year of the tragedy—adding a logistical challenge.

"Friday imposes natural constraints due to the onset of Shabbat," explained Professor Ilan Ramon, an expert in mass event coordination. "This demands precise schedule adherence and crowd management."

Hundreds of volunteers will assist with navigation and crowd control. Additional amenities include shaded rest areas, water distribution points, and shuttle transportation from remote parking areas via 500 buses. Attendance is limited to those with pre-arranged tickets.

"We will not allow people to ‘just show up’," reiterated Minister Porush. "This is part of the lesson that we learned."

The complete lighting schedule, along with maps and access information, is available on the website of the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry. The national-level operation involves coordination between police, MDA, fire services, the Home Front Command, and multiple government ministries, aiming to ensure a secure and meaningful celebration for the hundreds of thousands expected to attend.