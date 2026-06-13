IDF soldiers continue to dismantle terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminate Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon.

Over the past week, the soldiers identified two Hezbollah terrorist cells of seven terrorists operating from an underground route in southern Lebanon. The underground route was used by the terrorists to store ammunition, mortars, and food supplies to support attacks against IDF soldiers from the area.

In coordination with the Israeli Air Force, artillery forces, and unmanned aerial defense, the soldiers eliminated all seven terrorists operating from the underground route.

Following the elimination, the soldiers located Kalashnikov rifles and military equipment on the terrorists, as well as launch positions and additional weapons dismantled right after, in the vicinity of the underground route.