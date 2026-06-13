Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday confirmed that the Tehran is preparing a digital agreement to be signed Sunday, echoing US President Donald Trump's statements.

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before," he tweeted early Saturday afternoon. "With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week."

"We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," he concluded, tagging key US and Iranian figures.

Hours later, he wrote, "During my warm and cordial telephone conversation this evening with my brother, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, I conveyed my profound appreciation for Qatar’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s peace efforts throughout the Gulf crisis."

"We exchanged views on the latest developments regarding the landmark peace deal.

"We remain hopeful that this historic endeavour would lay a strong foundation for lasting peace and stability across the region."