Exclusive satellite intelligence obtained by CNN on Friday points to a potential effort by Tehran to reconstitute its nuclear capabilities.

A visual investigation conducted by CNN revealed fresh operational activity during late June and early July across a network of Iranian missile facilities and nuclear installations. The discoveries, concentrated specifically around the nuclear infrastructure, raise critical questions regarding whether Tehran has breached the terms of the bilateral memorandum of understanding it finalized with the United States on June 17.

The revelatory imagery became accessible during a brief window when the US government temporarily eased a weeks-long restriction that had barred commercial satellite firms from distributing data across the region. With American military operations now resuming, those intelligence blackouts have largely been reinstated.

According to the analysis, distinct activity was identified inside the Parchin military complex at a specific facility designated as Taleghan 2 - a site intelligence experts believe is utilized to house specialized explosive materials for atomic weapons.

CNN evaluated the location in partnership with the Institute for Science and International Security, tracking physical repair and reconstruction work over consecutive images dated June 22 and July 7. The construction was centered on fixing structural impact holes inflicted by prior joint US and Israeli aerial bombardments.

Simultaneously, at a highly fortified underground installation known as Pickaxe Mountain, a satellite capture from June 21 exposed a steady flow of vehicles entering and exiting the subterranean tunnel network. This logistical traffic occurred while the newly signed diplomatic memorandum was actively in effect.

Both the Iranian regime and the US government were approached for official statements regarding the visual evidence. A spokesperson for the Pentagon declined to comment, telling CNN they would not discuss battlefield conditions or intelligence matters due to operational security.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran had asked to continue talks, but stated that the ceasefire is over.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" the President wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Axios reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that a new round of talks between the US and Iran is expected to take place next week, possibly in Switzerland.

According to the report, regional mediators were working to de-escalate tensions and create the conditions for negotiations to resume after the recent escalation between the sides.

Iran’s Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), was quick to deny the reports on a new round of talks.

Trump earlier this week authorized a series of military strikes against targets in Iran. The strikes followed Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump told reporters , as the strikes were ongoing, that the Iranians had called him and are desperate to make a deal with the US.

“Iran called a while ago. They want to make a deal so badly," said the President, who added, “I just don't know if they are worthy. I don't know if they are going to honor the deal. That's the problem."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)