Pro-Palestinian Arab protesters on Friday defaced a painting of Lord Balfour at Trinity College Cambridge, The Evening Standard reports.

The protest group Palestine Action shared images of an activist spraying the portrait with red paint and slashing it, according to the report.

Balfour gave his name to the 1917 Balfour Declaration, a public statement issued by the British government on the creation of a Jewish homeland in then-Palestine, leading the way for the founding of Israel in 1948.

The declaration was contained within a letter from Balfour to Jewish leader Walter Rothschild, to be delivered to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland.

A statement from the activists said, “Palestine Action ruined a 1914 painting by Philip Alexius de László inside Trinity College, University of Cambridge of Lord Arthur James Balfour – the colonial administrator and signatory of the Balfour Declaration.”

“An activist slashed the homage and sprayed the artwork with red paint, symbolizing the bloodshed of the Palestinian people since the Balfour Declaration was issued in 1917,” it added.

No arrests have been reported at this stage.

Palestinian Arab organizations have long been waging a campaign aimed at forcing Britain to apologize for the Balfour Declaration.

The PA cabinet in Ramallah in 2017 demanded not just a British apology for the document, but also compensation.

