Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday afternoon responded to reports regarding the impending deal between the US and Iran, reiterating his promise that the IRGC will not achieve nuclear weapons.

"As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel - Iran will not have nuclear weapons," he said, adding that he and US President Donald Trump "are in full agreement on this issue."

"For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran's nuclear program. Were it not for this struggle, Iran would have long ago possessed atomic bombs to destroy Israel."

Netanyahu stressed, "Iran is working to destroy the Jewish state, and I am dedicating my life to preventing them from doing so."

"As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen."

Trump announced Thursday evening that he had called off strikes on Iran and that the regime has agreed to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin nuclear negotiations.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to the American President, "Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others."

He stressed that "the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalized. The time and place of the signing will be announced shortly."

Netanyahu's office responded, "President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) currently taking shape with Iran to enter into negotiations."

"Although Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump’s commitment that the final agreement concluded at the end of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran’s support for its regional terror proxies," the statement added.