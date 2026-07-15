לוחמי דובדבן במהלך הפעילות צילום: דובר צה"ל

During a Tuesday night operation in the Binyamin Brigade sector on Tuesday, Duvdevan Unit soldiers, acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, arrested two wanted terrorists suspected of manufacturing explosive devices intended to target IDF troops operating in the area.

The forces also arrested an arms dealer who was found in possession of a large cache of weapons.

The suspects were transferred to the security forces for further handling.

In a separate incident Wednesday morning, IDF troops were dispatched to the area near the community of Ma'ale Levona in the Samaria following reports that terrorists had thrown stones at Israeli vehicles traveling on a main road.

An Israeli woman was wounded in the attack and evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. Two vehicles were damaged.

Security forces launched a search for the suspects and imposed a closure on the village of Sinjil as part of the ongoing manhunt.