Duvi Honig is Founder & CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce



After months of preparation and a historic diaspora turnout, delegates from across the world gathered in Israel for the World Zionist Congress. We came with one purpose - to make responsible, values-driven decisions on how to distribute over one billion dollars in funding to strengthen Jewish life, promote pro-Israel advocacy, and reconnect the next generation to its spiritual homeland.



Hundreds of business, community, and faith leaders took time off work, left their families, and invested heavily to be present for this critical moment in Jewish history.

What we found, however, was not a strategic, inspiring agenda rooted in Zionist purpose. Instead, delegates were confronted with a lame, disconnected, and politically charged program that bore little resemblance to the mission we serve.



Those expecting serious dialogue on Jewish education, antisemitism, aliyah, and economic empowerment were met with “woke” talking points and abstract social themes that ignored the pressing and dangerous realities facing world Jewry. The result was disappointment, confusion, and growing suspicion that this was not an accident but a calculated diversion.



This was not merely poor planning; it was a disconnect and a mockery of every delegate who came in good faith. I echo the deep disappointment of many of our delegates - representing multiple parties across the political and religious spectrum - who all feel this agenda failed to reflect the purpose of the Congress.



Many now believe that what we witnessed was a coordinated effort by entrenched “deep-state” bureaucrats seeking to advance their ideological agenda even when it contradicts the will of the majority. The irony is painful. For the first time in modern history, religious and traditional delegates form the clear majority in the WJC. Instead of embracing that mandate, certain insiders appear intent on undermining it - crafting an agenda so out of touch that it almost seems designed to discourage the faithful and traditional base from returning to future sessions.



If that perception is allowed to stand, it will do lasting damage to the credibility of the entire Zionist framework. This kind of manipulation is the opposite of democratic representation. It risks alienating the core of world Jewry - those who see Zionism not as a political slogan but as a covenantal mission to protect and rebuild the Jewish nation. We must call it out clearly, and we must demand change.



The Congress must immediately adopt a transparent process in which party and group leaders jointly craft and approve all future agendas. No single office or bureaucratic committee should have the power to dictate content that sidelines the majority. Delegates represent living communities, not ideological experiments, and their voices must shape the priorities.



Our movement was built on accountability - to God, to our people, and to our shared destiny. Those who misuse that trust for political theater should be held responsible. We musst restore integrity and focus to this vital institution - now.



The Real Priorities We Should Be Addressing:



1. Fighting Antisemitism and Campus Pogroms - In the wake of global unrest and university hostility, Jewish students face open intimidation. Protecting them must be priority #1.

2. Reconnecting the Next Generation - Diaspora youth are searching for meaning. We must invest in programs that rebuild pride in Judaism and strengthen ties to Israel.

3. Supporting Israel-Based Schools and Gap-Year Programs - Institutions that educate and inspire diaspora students are the front line of Jewish continuity and deserve first funding.

4. Creating Economic Pathways and Self-Sustainability - Those seeking to make aliyah or invest in Israel need tangible help: job placement, entrepreneurship training, and sustainable livelihoods.

5. Empowering Pro-Israel Media and Advocacy - The global narrative has been distorted. We must tell Israel’s story with clarity, truth, and pride.

6. Promoting Jewish Unity and Cultural Connection - Events and initiatives that bring Jews together across denominations and nations are essential to our survival.



The World Zionist Congress was founded to secure the Jewish future - to unite world Jewry in a common purpose of faith, nationhood, and moral responsibility. Its agenda must reflect that mission, not mimic passing ideological fashions imported from abroad.



Turning this sacred gathering into a platform for divisive social experimentation is more than a disappointment; it is dangerous. It risks eroding trust between Israel and the Diaspora at a time when antisemitism, misinformation, and assimilation are at record highs.



We must remind ourselves why we came together in the first place: to strengthen Jewish life, defend Israel, and build a future rooted in unity, faith, and purpose.

Let us realign the Congress with those values - and ensure that the next billion dollars truly serve the people it was meant to uplift.



Only then will this institution regain its honor and fulfill its destiny as a beacon of Jewish solidarity and strength.



