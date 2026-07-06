The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) is urging the Trump administration and Congress to block any sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets and related military equipment to Turkey, warning that such a move would threaten Israel's security and undermine U.S. interests.

In a statement released Monday, ZOA National President Morton A. Klein, Research Director Liz Berney, and Government Relations Director Dan Pollak said they were deeply concerned by reports that President Donald Trump could discuss restoring Turkey's access to the F-35 program during his upcoming meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

The organization also opposed reports that the administration may approve a $700 million sale of F-110 jet engines for Turkey's domestically produced KAAN fifth-generation fighter aircraft. According to ZOA, the engines would bolster Turkey's military capabilities while creating a competitor to American defense exports.

ZOA argued that Turkey should be treated as a regional military power when evaluating whether U.S. arms sales could erode Israel's qualitative military edge (QME). The group called on Congress and the administration to block both the F-35 and F-110 engine sales.

The statement pointed to recent comments by Vice President J.D. Vance, who said the administration was reviewing options for allowing Turkey to acquire the F-35 despite existing legal restrictions. It also criticized U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack over remarks supporting Turkey's return to the F-35 program and accused him of downplaying Ankara's ties to Hamas and Iran.

Turkey was removed from the multinational F-35 program in 2019 after purchasing the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, a move that triggered sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Those restrictions remain in place under provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act.

During congressional testimony in June, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Turkey remains legally barred from acquiring the F-35 because of its purchase of the S-400 system and the sanctions mandated by U.S. law.

The White House has not announced any decision to reinstate Turkey in the F-35 program. Turkish officials have continued to press for sanctions relief and renewed participation in the project.

ZOA called on lawmakers, religious and Jewish leaders, academics, editorial boards, and the American public to oppose any effort to transfer F-35 aircraft or related military technology to Turkey.