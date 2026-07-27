The Wall Street Journal on Sunday confirmed a report from The New York Times which stated that US President Donald Trump has put off a major escalation of the military campaign against Iran.

US officials quoted in the report said the decision came amid efforts to revive diplomacy to open the Strait of Hormuz and a debate over the impact of declining munitions stocks.

The officials told The Wall Street Journal that the US military had been poised Friday to launch an intensive series of strikes against Iran, which could have lasted up to two weeks, but added the operation was delayed so diplomacy could proceed and as officials discussed the effect a major attack could have on the US shrinking stocks of Patriot and other air defense interceptors.

The officials made clear that Trump could still order an attack and added that the situation remains fluid.

The Wall Street Journal further quoted the officials as having said that the White House has been informed of the declining inventories of air defense interceptors by Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The officials told the newspaper that the issue is a concern for Caine, who believes that the low inventories would not preclude a resumption of major combat operations against Iran, but would add to the risk.

A spokesman for Caine refused to discuss the chairman’s confidential advice to the president.

Several officials told The Wall Street Journal that Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads US Central Command (CENTCOM), believes the US can cope with the limited stocks of Patriot and other air defense interceptors because stepped-up US strikes, if they are approved by Trump, would blunt Iran’s ability to launch large numbers of missiles. A spokesman for CENTCOM declined to comment on Cooper’s planning.

Trump himself denied that dwindling munitions are a problem, telling The Wall Street Journal in a statement that “we have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need."

Prior to Friday's session discussing a potential escalation in the strikes, Trump noted that forces remained prepared for expanded strikes while signaling an opening for diplomatic engagement.

“Look, we’re locked and loaded," Trump told reporters Friday afternoon, adding, “We’re ready to go, but we’re talking to them, so maybe there will be, maybe there won’t be a tipping point."