Significant tension has emerged at the highest levels of the campaign for Naftali Bennett’s Together party, following a downward trend for the party in recent polls.

According to a Channel 13 News report, a senior figure close to Bennett, considered one of the campaign’s leaders, sharply criticized elements that he claims are contributing to the hurdles the party is currently facing.

The report notes that those within Bennett's inner circle contend that opposition leader Yair Lapid has "scared off" right-wing voters who previously supported Bennett. Simultaneously, criticism has been leveled against Lior Chorev, who was appointed as the party's strategist, with critics claiming he is struggling to pull the party out of its slump.

"We are dealing with two absolute disasters right now - one is Yair Lapid, and the other is Lior Chorev. If something doesn't change, we’re going to have a hard time gaining any momentum," the source was quoted as saying.

The report further states that significant clashes have broken out in recent days among figures involved in managing the campaign, and that Bennett is expected to step in and make choices aimed at restoring order and stabilizing headquarters operations.

In response, the Together party stated, "This is just another fabricated story from anonymous sources whom nobody knows."