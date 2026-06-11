The Fars News Agency on Thursday night denied US President Donald Trump's claim that an agreement had been reached for a long-term ceasefire.

According to Fars, an "informed source" said that the IRGC has not approved any draft agreement or memorandum with the US.

At the same time, the report said that since the US has accepted Iran's proposed text, there is a "relatively high" likelihood that the agreement will be approved by Iran's top decision makers.

Al Arabiya claimed that Iran's Foreign Minister will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was caught by surprise following US President Donald Trump's social media announcement declaring a deal with Iran.

An Israeli source told CNN that Netanyahu, who was in a security meeting about Iran at the time of the post, had not been aware of any impending agreement or the approval of any agreement.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Trump announced that he had called off strikes on Iran and that the regime has agreed to a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin nuclear negotiations.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to the American President, "Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others."

He stressed that "the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalized. The time and place of the signing will be announced shortly."