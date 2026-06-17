US President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his claims that the emerging deal with Iran would ensure that Tehran "will never have a nuclear weapon," while emphasizing that details of the arrangement would be discussed later in the day.

Speaking during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Trump called it a "great deal. Number one by far, 99.9 percent is they will never have a nuclear weapon, and you can't give Iran a nuclear weapon, and they will never have a nuclear weapon."

"So that's very, very strong. It's a very strong deal. Nobody knows what it is, but it's very strong," he added.

Trump also said financial markets had reacted positively to the development.

"Who's really happy is the market, because the market's gone up thousands of points over the last four or five days since hearing about it," he said.

He added that oil prices had fallen significantly, saying, "The difference is now we have Iran without a nuclear weapon."

"I think people are going to be very happy," Trump said.

Later, responding to a question about reports of a memorandum of understanding involving a $300 billion investment fund, Trump denied that the US would invest in Iran.

"We are not investing. We're not putting up 10 cents," he said. "We are not investing 10 cents."

Trump also said the memorandum of understanding was not a final agreement.

"No, it's not final. It's a memorandum of understanding," he said.

He warned that US military action could resume if Iran failed to comply.

"If I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their heads," Trump said. "If they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head."

Trump also defended his administration's approach toward Iran, saying, "Don't forget, there's never been anybody that's been so tough on Iran."

Referring to recent military action, Trump said, "We wiped out their navy. We wiped out their military. We wiped out their air force."

He also said US naval operations had prevented disruptions to global oil supplies.

"The blockade... was totally effective. Not one ship got by," Trump said.

Trump contrasted his approach with previous administrations, criticizing the 2015 nuclear agreement and saying, "Nobody could have made this deal."