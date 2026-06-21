Lebanese Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Rodolphe Haykal toured operational units deployed in southern Lebanon on Sunday, visiting areas including Nabatieh, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfarreman, Choukine, Zrariyeh, and the outskirts of Kfartebnit, according to an official statement issued by the Lebanese Army.

The visit took place in areas close to where IDF troops are currently operating in southern Lebanon. It also coincided with a visit by IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir to operational forces in the area.

During his tour, Haykal received updates on the operational situation, the missions being carried out by the deployed units, and the challenges they face amid what the Lebanese Army described as continuing Israeli attacks and violations.

Haykal stressed the importance of measures taken to ensure the safety of civilians in areas that have been affected by Israeli attacks.

He also emphasized the role of the Lebanese Army throughout the country, particularly in southern Lebanon, stating that the military institution "will remain worthy of the trust of the Lebanese people."

At the same time, IDF Chief of Staff Zamir conducted a situational assessment in southern Lebanon together with Northern Command chief MG Rafi Milo, 91st Division commander BG Yuval Gaz, brigade commanders operating in the area, and other senior officers.

During the visit, Zamir praised the troops for their operational achievements and reiterated that the IDF's objective is to defend northern Israeli communities and prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing a military presence along the border. He also referred to ongoing operations in the Ali al-Taher and Beaufort areas, describing the latter as an underground Hezbollah military complex built over two decades, and stressed that despite the ceasefire, the IDF must remain prepared to renew operations if necessary to eliminate threats and prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities.