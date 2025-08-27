On January 27, 2025, it was revealed that Harb had transferred to Hezbollah information from the joint operations room of the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee. Among other things, he passed on prior information about the intentions of the Lebanese Army to conduct raids and patrols that could harm Hezbollah’s activities and assets. Harb was appointed by President Joseph Aoun (at the time serving as army commander) as the army’s representative in the Monitoring Committee.

Due to Hezbollah’s significant influence within the Lebanese Army, it appears that a considerable portion of the “disarmament activity” currently being carried out by the Lebanese Army south of the Litani is conducted in coordination between the army and Hezbollah. This coordination is reflected in the providing of prior information, coordinating arrival to certain areas, and with high probability even returning “confiscated” weapons to Hezbollah (the “revolving door” method).

It was recently revealed that Brigadier General Maher Raad, head of the office of the Military Intelligence Directorate in Dahiyeh (who has meanwhile been transferred to another role at the headquarters of the Intelligence Directorate), is conducting cooperation, related to smuggling, with senior Hezbollah officials, foremost among them Wafiq Safa.

In August 2017, another Shiite officer from the Military Intelligence Directorate was exposed, named Yahya Husseini. Husseini served in southern Lebanon and acted on behalf of Hezbollah. In 2017, Husseini was a Major (Raad) and served as the intelligence officer in the Hasbaiyya sector in southern Lebanon. Husseini, who has since been promoted, was linked, among other things, to the shooting incident by the Lebanese Army against the IDF in August 2010 in the area of Aadaysit. As a result of the shooting, IDF soldiers were killed and wounded.

According to various reports, Husseini (under Hezbollah’s direction) persuaded the Lebanese soldiers to open fire. At the end of 2017, Lebanon’s ambassador to the UN denied that Husseini was cooperating with Hezbollah. The ambassador’s name was Nawaf Salam, currently the Prime Minister of Lebanon.



