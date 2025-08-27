Tal Beeri is a researcher at the Alma Research Center in northern Israel.
The Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army is infiltrated by Hezbollah. For years, Hezbollah has operated numerous Shiite officers within it for its own benefit and has concentrated efforts to consolidate its influence because of the Intelligence Directorate's central role in the Lebanese Army and its significant impact on the army’s operational activity.
Continued cooperation with Hezbollah from within the army compels Israel to take defensive measures. The army commander, with the backing of the president and the Lebanese government, must be forced to dismiss and discharge any officer or soldier, in any unit of the Lebanese Army, who is connected to and cooperates with Hezbollah immediately. Reassignment to another position is not sufficient.
On August 22, it was revealed by the IDF Spokesperson that Suhil Harb, head of military intelligence in southern Lebanon, was involved in obstructing the investigation into the incident of the killing of an Irish UNIFIL soldier. The Irish soldier was shot in the head in the area of Aaqbiyeh, between Tyre and Sidon, by Hezbollah operatives on December 14, 2022. Harb assisted Hezbollah in concealing details of the incident and in tampering with evidence. In addition, Harb helped in attempts to prevent the prosecution of the operatives.
Brigadier General (Amid) Harb, a Shiite, is well known as a collaborator with Hezbollah and maintains close contact with Wafiq Safa, head of coordination and liaison in Hezbollah.
On January 27, 2025, it was revealed that Harb had transferred to Hezbollah information from the joint operations room of the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee. Among other things, he passed on prior information about the intentions of the Lebanese Army to conduct raids and patrols that could harm Hezbollah’s activities and assets. Harb was appointed by President Joseph Aoun (at the time serving as army commander) as the army’s representative in the Monitoring Committee.
Due to Hezbollah’s significant influence within the Lebanese Army, it appears that a considerable portion of the “disarmament activity” currently being carried out by the Lebanese Army south of the Litani is conducted in coordination between the army and Hezbollah. This coordination is reflected in the providing of prior information, coordinating arrival to certain areas, and with high probability even returning “confiscated” weapons to Hezbollah (the “revolving door” method).
It was recently revealed that Brigadier General Maher Raad, head of the office of the Military Intelligence Directorate in Dahiyeh (who has meanwhile been transferred to another role at the headquarters of the Intelligence Directorate), is conducting cooperation, related to smuggling, with senior Hezbollah officials, foremost among them Wafiq Safa.
In August 2017, another Shiite officer from the Military Intelligence Directorate was exposed, named Yahya Husseini. Husseini served in southern Lebanon and acted on behalf of Hezbollah. In 2017, Husseini was a Major (Raad) and served as the intelligence officer in the Hasbaiyya sector in southern Lebanon. Husseini, who has since been promoted, was linked, among other things, to the shooting incident by the Lebanese Army against the IDF in August 2010 in the area of Aadaysit. As a result of the shooting, IDF soldiers were killed and wounded.
According to various reports, Husseini (under Hezbollah’s direction) persuaded the Lebanese soldiers to open fire. At the end of 2017, Lebanon’s ambassador to the UN denied that Husseini was cooperating with Hezbollah. The ambassador’s name was Nawaf Salam, currently the Prime Minister of Lebanon.