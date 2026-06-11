המרדף בשדה הסתיים במעצר השב"חים דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Coastal District Border Police community-defense unit, together with Coastal District police officers, operated yesterday in agricultural fields near Ein HaMifratz in the Mateh Asher Regional Council.

The operational activity was aimed at locating illegal residents and was carried out following advance intelligence received from the Coastal Border Police Central Unit.

During the operation, the forces covertly surrounded the agricultural area where the illegal residents were suspected of being employed. Using drones and additional technological means, the officers succeeded in locating and documenting the illegal residents while they were working at the site.

After gathering incriminating evidence and establishing the suspicions on the ground, the signal was given, and the forces raided the compound using police off-road vehicles.

During the attempted arrests, several suspects tried to flee the scene, but they were apprehended after a short pursuit directed by drones from the air.

In total, the proactive operation led to the capture of four illegal residents, along with three suspects accused of housing and employing them. In addition, the forces seized a truck and a jeep at the scene that were suspected of being used by the workers and those suspected of employing them.

All of the suspects arrested at the agricultural compound were transferred by police for further questioning at the police station in Acre.