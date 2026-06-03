Officers from the National Mounted Tactical Unit and Border Police conducted a targeted security operation on Tuesday night in the area of Tarqumiyah, west of Hebron.

During the operation, the officers arrested approximately 100 suspects who attempted to infiltrate Israeli territory. All suspects were taken for further processing by the security forces.

The mass arrest followed advance preparations by the forces, who identified the attempted infiltration and prevented it.

The officers in the area stopped the suspects before they managed to disperse into Israeli territory.

Following the successful operation, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the mass arrests, saying: “The message is clear - there is no immunity for illegal entrants, no immunity for criminals, and no compromises with those who undermine security and the law."

He added, “The Israel Police and Border Police forces will continue to act with a firm hand, everywhere and at all times."