תיעוד ממעצר החשודים צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Jerusalem Border Police arrested two illegal entrants and their suspected employer during a proactive operation on Monday in the town of Abu Gosh.

During the operation, the officers arrived at a construction site after receiving information that led them to it. The forces conducted extensive searches at the site, during which they located and apprehended two residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled territories who did not have entry permits, who allegedly worked at the site.

In addition to arresting the two workers, the forces arrested an additional suspect, a resident of Abu Gosh, on suspicion of the direct employment of illegal entrants at the site.

The two illegal entrants and the other suspect were arrested and taken for further processing and interrogation by the police.