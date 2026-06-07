Over the past weekend, Jerusalem Border Police officers carried out a planned and proactive operation in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem, focusing on locating Palestinian residents staying in Israel illegally.

As the operation unfolded, officers spotted an individual attempting to hide inside a building in the advanced stages of construction at a local work site.

Following the identification, the forces established a perimeter around the structure, entered the building, and conducted extensive searches. During the operation, the officers located seven illegal residents inside the building.

A thorough examination of their identification documents revealed that all seven were residents of the Hebron area who were present in Israel without the permits and authorizations required by law.

The suspects were arrested at the scene by Border Police officers and transferred for questioning.